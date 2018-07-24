Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' gets second season

July 24 (UPI) -- Paramount Network announced Tuesday it has renewed its contemporary western Yellowstone for a 10-episode, second season to air in 2019.

Filming is slated to begin soon on location in Utah and Montana, the cable network said in a news release. Taylor Sheridan has returned as the showrunner and writer.

Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham, the first season is scheduled to wrap Aug. 22.

"Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect -- the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders -- an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park," a synopsis said.