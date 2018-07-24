'Iron Fist' Season 2 photos feature heroic team up, Alice Eve

July 24 (UPI) -- Netflix has released new on-set photos from its upcoming second season of Marvel's Iron Fist.

The images, released Tuesday on Twitter, gives fans new looks at Iron Fist (Finn Jones) once again accompanying Colleen (Jessica Henwick) along with series newcomer Alice Eve as the villainous Typhoid Mary.

Typhoid Mary isn't the only villain on display as Iron Fist's rivals Davos (Sacha Dhawan) and Joy Meachum (Jessica Stroup) are also featured together, hinting at a deadly alliance being formed.

To help Iron Fist in his fight to protect New York City, will be Misty Knight (Simone Missick) of Luke Cage fame who is seen getting ready to fight with the help of Colleen. Misty Knight, following the events of Luke Cage Season 2, can take down bad guys by using her new robotic arm that was gifted to her by Iron Fist.

Iron Fist Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 7. The streaming service released the first trailer for the second season during the San Diego Comic-Con which feature Iron Fist taking out a group of enemies.