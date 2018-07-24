Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell to guest star on 'Madam Secretary'

July 24 (UPI) -- Former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell are slated to guest star in the Season 5 premiere of Madam Secretary, CBS announced Tuesday.

The real-life officials filmed their scenes for the political drama July 11. They will be seen playing themselves in an episode scheduled to air this fall.

"It was wonderful to spend some time with the team from @MadamSecretary on set in Brooklyn with a few former colleagues. Mark your calendars for October 7th!" Clinton tweeted.

"It was great to be back on the set of @MadamSecretary with @tealeoni. It is always nice to consult with my successors. The episode will air on #CBS on October 7," Albright said in her own post.

The show features Tea Leoni as the fictional U.S. Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord. Her co-stars include Tim Daly, Sara Ramirez, Željko Ivanek, Keith Carradine, Sebastian Arcelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen, Kathrine Herzer, Wallis Currie-Wood and Evan Roe.

"Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling. And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle," said Lori McCreary, the show's executive producer. "We welcome Secretary Albright, Secretary Clinton and General Powell to the Madam Secretary family!"