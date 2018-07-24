Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Dancing with the Stars' alum James Hinchcliffe is engaged

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 24, 2018 at 12:35 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 24 (UPI) -- Former Dancing with the Stars contestant James Hinchcliffe is engaged.

The 31-year-old IndyCar driver announced in an Instagram post Monday that he proposed to girlfriend Becky Dalton.

Hinchcliffe shared a photo of himself and Dalton making dismayed faces for the camera. Dalton's diamond engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

"Wait, what?! I thought they said 'til DEBT do us part!' #BeckyGetsHinched," Hinchcliffe joked in the caption.

Dalton, an actress known for playing Tara Russell on the Hallmark Channel series Good Witch, posted the same picture on her own account.

"Just got served a life sentence #BeckyGetsHinched," she wrote.

E! News said Hinchcliffe and Dalton were high school sweethearts. The couple reconnected in 2016 after Hinchcliffe was involved in a car crash during a race in Indianapolis.

Hinchcliffe competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 23. He was paired with professional dancer Sharna Burgess, and finished in second place to Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation Jada Pinkett Smith posts bikini photo during family vacation
Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson Famous birthdays for July 23: Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson
Elisabeth Shue to star in TNT pilot 'Constance' Elisabeth Shue to star in TNT pilot 'Constance'
Hulu's 'Castle Rock' steeped in Stephen King mystery Hulu's 'Castle Rock' steeped in Stephen King mystery
Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows