Elisabeth Shue to star in TNT pilot 'Constance'

July 23 (UPI) -- TNT announced Monday it ordered a drama pilot called Constance, starring Elisabeth Shue and produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey.

"Constance is a fun, darkly humorous, veneer-stripping story about one woman's refusal to fade into obsolescence," a synopsis from the cable network said. "It follows former beauty queen turned small town bureaucrat, Constance Young, whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband's mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through the hyper-competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics."

Shue's credits include the films The Karate Kid, Adventures in Babysitting, Cocktail, two Back to the Future movies, Soapdish, Leaving Las Vegas, Battle of the Sexes and Death Wish. She also was a longtime cast member of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Another pilot TNT green-lit Monday was Beast Mode, written and executive produced by David Schneiderman. It is inspired by the life of boxing trainer Ann Wolfe.

No casting for that project has been announced yet.

"Constance and Beast Mode exist in two radically different worlds, one of cosmetics and crime, and the other of elite boxing, but both pilots are about complicated, empowered women who are incredible forces of nature," Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said in a statement. "Their passion and ambition, mixed with a healthy dose of craziness, make them unforgettable characters that our viewers will love."

TNT announced earlier this month it renewed its shows Claws and Animal Kingdom.