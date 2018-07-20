Home / Entertainment News / TV

'This is going to be fun,' Jodie Whittaker says in new 'Doctor Who' trailer

By Karen Butler  |  July 20, 2018 at 10:44 AM
July 20 (UPI) -- The BBC has released a new trailer for Season 11 of Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whittaker as the first female incarnation of the titular Time Lord.

"All of this is new to me," she said in the minute-long clip.

"New faces. New worlds. New times. So, if I asked really, really nicely, would you be my new best friends? Right? This is going to be fun," she tells her new companions played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

The preview debuted at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday and has gotten more than 500,000 views since it was posted on YouTube.

