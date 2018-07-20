Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Iron Fist' Season 2 gets a trailer and premiere date

By Karen Butler  |  July 20, 2018 at 6:35 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist is to premiere on Netflix Sept. 7.

The streaming service released a minute-long teaser video Thursday to announce the return date for its action-drama about a super-powered, martial-arts expert.

"A war is brewing. This is my city now," the voice of Finn Jones' character Danny Rand/Iron Fist can be heard saying as he walks along the streets of New York and stops a mugging in progress. "It's my duty to protect it and I am not backing down. If you won't put this war to rest, then I will find a way."

The preview ends with Rand preparing to slam his illuminated fist into the ground.

Also back for the 13-episode, second season of the comic-book adaptation are Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup and Sacha Dhawan. Black Mirror and Star Trek: Into Darkness actress Alice Eve has also joined the ensemble.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
BTS: 'Answer' reaches No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders BTS: 'Answer' reaches No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders
Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity
Bruce Springsteen joins Billy Joel onstage during historic concert Bruce Springsteen joins Billy Joel onstage during historic concert
Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role
WWE's New Day on Hogan: 'We find it difficult to simply forget' WWE's New Day on Hogan: 'We find it difficult to simply forget'