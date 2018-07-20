'Insatiable': Alyssa Milano responds to fat-shaming backlash

July 20 (UPI) -- Alyssa Milano is speaking out following backlash toward her show Insatiable.

The 45-year-old actress took to Twitter Thursday after many accused the Netflix series of promoting fat-shaming.

Netflix had shared a first trailer for Insatiable Thursday morning. The new dark comedy stars Debby Ryan as Patty, an overweight girl who takes "revenge" after losing weight due to her jaw being wired shut.

Milano plays Patty's mom, Coralee, on Insatiable. The actress said the series is meant to portray the "damage" fat-shaming can have on people.

"We are not shaming Patty. We are addressing (through comedy) the damage that occurs from fat shaming. I hope that clears it up," she tweeted.

We are not shaming Patty. We are addressing (through comedy) the damage that occurs from fat shaming. I hope that clears it up. Also, this article does a good job of explaining it more: https://t.co/WoR8R7TjqR #Insatiable https://t.co/GFkDdsn1uh — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 19, 2018

Some deemed Insatiable's premise "toxic," with others taking issue with its use of "fat suits."

"i love debby ryan so much but her new show 'insatiable' is so toxic," one person wrote.

"Hey, so there's a new Netflix show called insatiable and it's about a girl who was fat and bullied and then got hot and now is seeking revenge for everyone who was mean to her. It includes fat suits and body shaming and sends the idea that slim is best. DONT WATCH IT," another added.

Insatiable premieres Aug. 10. The show was created by former Dexter writer Lauren Gussis, and co-stars Dallas Roberts, Christopher Gorham and Erinn Westbrook.