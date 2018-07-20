'Better Call Saul': Jimmy plans new illegal schemes in Season 4 trailer

July 20 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk is back as sketchy lawyer Jimmy McGill in the new trailer for Season 4 of Breaking Bad prequel series, Better Call Saul.

The clip, released Thursday during the San Diego Comic-Con, features Jimmy dealing with the death of his brother Chuck (Michael McKean) following the Season 3 finale.

Jimmy, who is waiting to get his license to practice law back, plots a new set of illegal schemes that also involve Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), in order to bounce back from his family tragedy.

The trailer also includes glimpses of drug lord Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) continuing to run his criminal empire along with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) confronting her former boss Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).

Better Call Saul Season 4 will premiere Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Better Call Saul follows the exploits of Jimmy before he transforms into Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad.

Franchise creator Vince Gilligan said at Comic-Con that Better Call Saul will be overlapping more with Breaking Bad in its fourth season and teased that fans might be able to see Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) appear on the prequel series sometime after Season 4.

"I would suspect we'd be sorely remiss if they didn't appear on the show before it ended," Gilligan said during a panel celebrating the 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad.