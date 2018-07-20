'American Horror Story' shares Season 8 title: 'Apocalypse'

July 20 (UPI) -- American Horror Story Season 8 will be titled Apocalypse.

The FX series unveiled a title and teaser art for the season during a late night event at San Diego Comic-Con, according to Deadline.

American Horror Story shared the title and teaser image on its official Twitter account Friday. The image shows a baby with sharp black nails holding onto a similarly-clawed hand, evoking Rosemary's Baby for many fans.

"THE ANTICHRIST IS COMING TO SNATCH OUR WIGS THIS SEPTEMBER #AHS8 #AHSApocalypse," one fan speculated in the comments.

"Is that Tate's baby?" another questioned, referencing the American Horror Story: Murder House character Tate Langdon (Evan Peters).

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy confirmed in June that Season 8 will be a crossover between Seasons 1 and 3, Murder House and Coven. The new season will premiere Sept. 12.

Apocalypse will star Peters, Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Kathy Bates. Emma Roberts teased her return as Madison Montgomery in a video in June.