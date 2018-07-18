'Narcos: Mexico': First photos of Michael Pena, Diego Luna released

July 18 (UPI) -- Netflix released on Twitter Wednesday the first on-set photos of Michael Pena and Diego Luna from Narcos: Mexico.

The photos also describe the type of characters each actor will be portraying on the drama series, with Pena appearing as DEA agent Kiki Camarena while Luna will be seen as the leader of the Guadalajara cartel. Felix Gallardo.

"#NarcosMexico First Look: Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (@diegoluna_) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire and evade DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña)," Netflix said alongside the images.

Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war. The real-life Guadalajara Cartel was one of the biggest narcos in the history of Mexico and the founder of the modern Mexican drug trade.

Narcos: Mexico, from showrunner and executive producer Eric Newman, is set to arrive on Netflix later this year.