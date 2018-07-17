Shannon Beador hopes for 'fair settlement' in divorce

July 17 (UPI) -- Shannon Beador says she's hoping for a "fair settlement" in her divorce.

The 54-year-old television personality gave an update on her split from David Beador during her appearance on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Tamra Judge.

"I just want a fair settlement," she told host Andy Cohen. "That's all I want."

Beador confirmed she doesn't have a prenuptial agreement, while Judge added Beador is presently receiving alimony. Beador told Cohen her relationship with David has been strained since she filed for divorce in December after 17 years of marriage.

"There's just a lot of anger on one side," the star said.

Cohen showed a clip from The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 where Beador expressed concern about her ex-husband.

"I am worried about my future with David as co-parents. David and I communicate through text and e-mail, and they aren't pleasant," the star said on the show.

Beador is parent to three daughters, Adeline, Stella and Sophie, with David. She treated her daughter Adeline to a shopping trip during a stay in Beverly Hills in June.

"Room with a view... And Adeline is the best one! #prettywoman #oneofmyfavoritehotels #momanddaughtershoppingtrip #sophieandstellawillbejealous," the star captioned a photo of Adeline.