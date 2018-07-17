'Rugrats' to return with new television series, feature film

July 17 (UPI) -- Viacom has announced plans to revive classic Nickelodeon cartoon Rugrats with a new television series and a live-action feature film with CGI characters.

Rugrats, which aired on Nickelodeon for nine seasons consisting of 172 episodes, will be returning to the network with a new 26-episode season featuring original characters Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica along with new characters, noted The Hollywood Reporter..

Original creators Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain will be serving as executive producers with production on the series already underway.

The feature film is being penned by David Goodman and is set for release on Nov. 13, 2020 through Paramount Players, a division of Paramount Pictures.

Three Rugrats films were previously released including The Rugrats Movie in 1998, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie in 2000 and Rugrats Go Wild in 2003 which was crossover with The Wild Thornberrys.

"Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures," COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president at Nickelodeon Sarah Levy said in a statement. "What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can't wait for today's kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals."

"Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans," president of Paramount Players Brian Robbins said. "Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children."

Rugrats is the latest Nickelodeon property being revived following Blue's Clues and game show Double Dare, among others.