Hulu obtains 'Vampire Chronicles' television series

July 17 (UPI) -- A television series based on author Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series has landed at streaming service Hulu.

Hulu, which has put the series into development, obtained the series after multiple outlets pursued the drama, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Rice will be executive producing alongside her son Christopher Rice, also a best-selling author who penned the original script for the project, Variety reported. The project is searching for a showrunner.

Paramount Television and Anonymous Content who obtained the rights to 11 books from Rice's Vampire Chronicles collection in April 2017, are remaining as producers.

The Vampire Chronicles series follows vampire antihero and narrator Lestat de Lioncourt. Tom Cruise portrayed Lestat in 1994 film Interview with the Vampire movie. Stuart Townsend then took over the role in 2002's The Queen of the Damned.