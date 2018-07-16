'UnReal'' Season 4 has surprise release on Hulu

July 16 (UPI) -- UnReal, a drama about a reality television series starring Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer, had a surprise release of its fourth and final season on Hulu Monday.

The show from A+E Studios. which aired on Lifetime for three seasons, was sold by Lifetime for the fourth season in May.

The Season 3 finale was aired on Lifetime less than three months ago. Season 4 includes eight episodes and follows Appleby and Zimmer working behind-the-scenes on the reality show depicted on UnReal titled Everlasting.

Everlasting is seen in Season 4 being presented with a twist as the show's contestants consist of all stars pulled from the program's history consisting of both men and women. New cast members on UnReal include François Arnaud, Natalie Hall, Meagan Holder and Alejandro Muñoz.

"My first reaction was, 'Oh my God, that's the most amazing news I've ever heard!'" Zimmer said to Entertainment Weekly about Season 4 being released onto Hulu. "We were so worried that everyone was going to have to wait another year to see Season 4, which just feels so cruel. But then I was a little sad because, you know, this has been Lifetime's baby, and I feel like we had such a great run. It would've been nice to see it end there, but I get it, and I appreciate that what they were more concerned about were the fans."

"I feel like we got incredibly lucky," Appleby said. "We just feel incredibly grateful that [Hulu] came in and helped us give the fans what they've been asking for. It just feels like a cherry on top of the entire experience, to be working with them and have them be our home for the end."