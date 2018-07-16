'Real Housewives' star Luann de Lesseps returns to rehab

July 16 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps is back in rehab.

The 53-year-old television personality confirmed through co-star Bethenny Frankel that she checked into a treatment facility over the weekend and will miss the Season 10 reunion.

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided -- with their support -- that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue her healing process," Frankel told People Monday.

"Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs," she added.

Bravo, which airs Real Housewives of New York, voiced its support for de Lesseps Monday.

"Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health," a network rep said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."

Page Six said friends and family attempted to stage an intervention for de Lesseps prior to her return to rehab.

De Lesseps completed her first rehab stint in January after seeking treatment for alcohol abuse. She had checked into a facility in December after she was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer.

The Real Housewives of New York star celebrated six months of sobriety with her ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps and their children this month. She previously told ET she was a sober and "happier" person since her arrest.