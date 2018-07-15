Home / Entertainment News / TV

Jodie Whittaker appears in first 'Doctor Who' Season 11 teaser

By Karen Butler  |  July 15, 2018 at 7:28 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- The BBC released its first Season 11 teaser for Doctor Who on Sunday.

The 50-second preview showed people in a diner and a house who notice their surroundings shaking as they are surrounded by a mysterious light.

The message, "The universe is calling," is written across the screen and Jodie Whittaker -- who plays the 13th incarnation of the titular time traveler -- is seen smiling.

Whittaker, 36, is the first woman to play the iconic, sci-fi character. She takes over for 60-year-old Peter Capaldi, who left the series after three seasons.

Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Sharon D. Clarke and Mandip Gill have also joined the cast for the new season.

Trending Stories
Joanna Gaines posts new photo of newborn son Crew Joanna Gaines posts new photo of newborn son Crew
Adam Levine's 'Sugar' series to debut in August on YouTube Adam Levine's 'Sugar' series to debut in August on YouTube
Famous birthdays for July 15: Forest Whitaker, Diane Kruger Famous birthdays for July 15: Forest Whitaker, Diane Kruger
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton spotted at Wimbledon Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton spotted at Wimbledon
Lena Headey celebrates 'Game of Thrones' Emmy nods with silly photo post Lena Headey celebrates 'Game of Thrones' Emmy nods with silly photo post