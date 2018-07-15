Jodie Whittaker appears in first 'Doctor Who' Season 11 teaser

July 15 (UPI) -- The BBC released its first Season 11 teaser for Doctor Who on Sunday.

The 50-second preview showed people in a diner and a house who notice their surroundings shaking as they are surrounded by a mysterious light.

The message, "The universe is calling," is written across the screen and Jodie Whittaker -- who plays the 13th incarnation of the titular time traveler -- is seen smiling.

Whittaker, 36, is the first woman to play the iconic, sci-fi character. She takes over for 60-year-old Peter Capaldi, who left the series after three seasons.

Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Sharon D. Clarke and Mandip Gill have also joined the cast for the new season.