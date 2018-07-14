Home / Entertainment News / TV

Yvette Nicole Brown temporarily taking over 'Talking Dead'

By Karen Butler  |  July 14, 2018 at 1:12 PM
July 14 (UPI) -- Actress and television personality Yvette Nicole Brown is temporarily taking over Chris Hardwick's job of hosting AMC's Talking Dead analysis program franchise.

Variety said the cable network tapped Brown to head up The Walking Dead Season 9 preview special on Aug. 5 and Talking Dead when it returns following the fourth mid-season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead on Aug. 12.

AMC previously announced Brown would moderate its The Walking Dead/Fear the Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The network benched its longtime collaborator Hardwick pending the outcome of an investigation into his ex-girlfriend's allegations of sexual and emotional abuse. Hardwick has denied any wrongdoing.

Brown was a frequent panelist on Talking Dead when Hardwick hosted.

