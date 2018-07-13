Starz renews 'Sweetbitter' for a second season

July 13 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed its original series Sweetbitter starring Ella Purnell for a second season.

The drama, based on the Stephanie Danler novel of the same name, follows Tess (Purnell), a 22-year-old who gets a job working at a celebrated resturant after arriving in New York City. Tess is then thrown into a world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining.

Danler serves as creator, executive producer and writer on the series with Stuart Zicherman (The Americans) serviving as showrunner and executive producer. Sweetbitter hails from studio Plan B, which is headed by Brad Pitt and co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Tom Sturridge, Caitlin FitzGerald, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Matthews, Daniyar and Paul Sparks also star.

"Season one gave audiences a taste of the characters and backstory of an upscale New York restaurant, leaving them wanting more -- which we will deliver with a second helping of Sweetbitter," Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement.

"The immersion of the audience into the world in and around the restaurant will deepen as the series looks further into the complexities of Tess' awakening and the lives of her new friends and colleagues in the second season," he continued.