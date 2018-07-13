Joss Whedon's 'The Nevers' gets series order at HBO

July 13 (UPI) -- HBO announced it has given a straight-to-series order to Joss Whedon's The Nevers, marking the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator's return to TV.

The cable network, which reportedly outbid competitors including Netflix for the series, said Whedon will serve as writer, director, executive producer and showrunner on the series.

The Nevers is described by HBO as a sci-fi epic about a group of Victorian women who find themselves imbued with unusual abilities.

"We have long been fans of the incredibly talented and prolific Joss Whedon and we can't think of a better project than The Nevers with which to welcome him to the HBO family," HBO programming President Casey Bloys told Variety. "We look forward to meeting the strange, multifaceted characters of The Nevers, to learn their stories, see them in action and share them with our viewers."

The series marks the Buffy creator's return to TV, after having last created Dollhouse on Fox and serving as executive producer on ABC's Marvel show Agents of Shield.

"I honestly couldn't be more excited," Whedon said. "The Nevers is maybe the most ambitious narrative I've created, and I can't imagine a better home for it than HBO."

"Not only are they the masters of cinematic long-form, but their instant understanding of my odd, intimate epic was as emotional as it was incisive. It's been too long since I created an entirely new fictional world, and the HBO team offer not just scope and experience, not just 'prestige,' but a passionate collaboration," he said.

HBO has yet to announce an episode count or premiere date for the series.

Whedon is also slated to serve as executive producer on Pippa Smith: Grown-Up Detective, a half-hour comedy series in development by Freeform.