FX orders Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's 'Pose'

July 13 (UPI) -- FX has renewed Ryan Murphy's dance musical series Pose for a second season.

Set in the 1980s New York social scene, Pose features a largely transgender cast. Season 1 is wrapping up this month on the cable network and Season 2 is to return in 2019.

"We've got amazing news, #PoseFX family! Get ready to snatch more trophies and tissues because season 2 is coming!" the show's Twitter feed said Thursday.

"The category is: SECOND SEASON. Congrats to the cast and crew of @PoseOnFX who worked so hard to make history. And a special thank you to John Landgraf at FX and Dana Walden at Fox for believing in this special project and this community so much," Murphy -- the show's co-creator -- wrote in his own post.

The series stars Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.

"Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with Pose, an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture," John Landgraf, chief executive officer of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. "As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like Pose on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit. We are honored to partner with our producers Ryan, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh, and the incredible cast and crew to continue this groundbreaking journey that is Pose."