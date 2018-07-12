Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Will & Grace': Debra Messing, Megan Mullally reunite on set

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 12, 2018 at 9:54 AM
July 12 (UPI) -- Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally reunited Tuesday on set.

Messing, 49, shared cute photos with Mullally, 59, during rehearsals for Season 2 of the NBC revival.

The pictures show Messing and Mullally smiling and making faces for the camera. The photos were taken at Universal Studios Hollywood, where Will & Grace films on Soundstage 22.

"WE'RE BACKKKKKKK!!!! First day of #Season2 for #WillandGrace! It's like the first day of school. @meganomullally @nbcwillandgrace," Messing captioned the post.

Messing and Mullally play Grace Adler and Karen Walker on Will & Grace, which co-stars Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes. Hayes, who portrays Jack McFarland, posted a picture of a table read with the cast and crew.

"Our first table reading of the first script for Season 2 of the 'reboot' of @nbcwillandgrace.... a.k.a, Season 10," the actor wrote. "The first The first episode back is soooooooooooo funny! It's great to be back in school with @eric_mccormack @therealdebramessing @meganomullally #WillAndGrace."

McCormack, who plays Will Truman, playfully responded to Hayes on Twitter.

"Seconded! Kindergarten is in session! @MeganMullally @DebraMessing @MaxMutchnick," he wrote, tagging Will & Grace co-creator Max Mutchnick.

Will & Grace initially had a nine-season run from 1998 to 2006. The series was revived and completed the first season of new episodes in April.

