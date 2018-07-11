WWE Smackdown: Team Hell No, New Day join forces

July 11 (UPI) -- Two of the most formidable tag teams in WWE, Team Hell No consisting of the reunited Daniel Bryan and Kane and The New Day, joined forces Tuesday on Smackdown to take on The Bludgeon Brothers and SAnitY.

Team Hell No kicked off Smackdown by appearing on Miz TV to discuss their upcoming Smackdown Tag Team Championship match against The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules on Sunday.

After host The Miz shared his disdain for Bryan, and his opinion that the dysfunctional Team Hell No will fail, The Bludgeon Brothers suddenly appeared looking for a fight followed by SAnitY.

As Bryan and Kane were being punished by both groups, The New Day, consisting of Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston, ran in for the save, however, it still wasn't enough. WWE officials eventually arrived to break up the one-sided beatdown.

Team Hell No and The New Day afterwards, were seen backstage strategizing how they were going to defeat The Bludgeon Brothers and SAnitY, becoming inspired following a speech by Big E.

The packed 10-Man Tag Team main event match that followed with all teams involved was chaotic. The ending moments included Big E launching Kofi Kingston outside the ring onto Harper of The Bludgeon Brothers before he shoulder tackled Killian Dain of SAnitY.

This allowed Bryan to deliver the Running Knee onto SAnitY's Eric Young for the victory. Bryan, during his celebration with Kane at the top of the entrance ramp, was also able to summon his partners signature flames.

Also on Smackdown, WWE Champion AJ Styles found himself competing against both his rival Shinsuke Nakamura and the No. 1 contender for his title Rusev in a Tag Team Match where he was joined by United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

The match was put together by Smackdown general manager Paige after Styles and Nakamura had a one-on-one match that ended with Rusev getting involved by attacking Styles.

Rusev and Nakamura proved to be the better team, with Rusev winning the match after he kicked Styles out of the ring with a Machka Kick and then delivered another one to Hardy for the three count.

Rusev faces AJ Styles for the WWE Championship Sunday at Extreme Rules with Nakamura facing Hardy that same night for the United States Championship.

Other moments from Smackdown included Asuka defeating Smackdown Women's Champion Carmella's side piece James Ellsworth in a Lumberjack Match and Andrade 'Cien' Almas defeating Sin Cara.