WWE Raw: Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley have massive brawl

July 10 (UPI) -- The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley reached a breaking point Monday on Raw as the two heavyweights came to blows and started a massive brawl.

The fight was first instigated by Lashley who confronted Reigns backstage prior to The Big Dog heading out to the ring to kick off Raw. Reigns, following Lashley's advice to call him out, did just that and, before they could be stopped by Raw general manager Kurt Angle and Constable Baron Corbin, started throwing punches.

Angle then summoned the Raw locker room in an effort to break up the battle however, the collection of superstars was still not enough to keep Reigns and Lashley from tearing into each other across the ringside area.

Lashley appeared to have done the most damage during the clash but as he was being restrained, Reigns jumped over the top rope and crashed landed on Lashley and everyone else.

Reigns and Lashley will attempt to settle their differences Sunday at Extreme Rules.

Also on Raw, Drew McIntyre, the partner of Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler, took on Seth Rollins in the main event.

The bout had a stipulation that if McIntyre lost, he would be banned from ringside at Extreme Rules when Ziggler defends the Intercontinental Championship against Rollins in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match.

McIntyre, a former NXT Champion who is known as The Scottish Terminator, displayed his impressive athletic ability during the match and held his own against Rollins. As The Kingslayer began to build momentum however, Ziggler got involved forcing Rollins to take care of him using the Curb Stomp.

This gave McIntyre just enough time to nail Rollins with the Claymore which resulted in a victory.

Other moments from Raw included Nia Jax and Natalya defeating Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Mickie James; Mojo Rawley defeating No Way Jose; Bo Dallas defeating Raw Tag Team Champion Woken Matt Hardy; Ember Moon defeating Liv Morgan; Corbin and Elias defeating Finn Balor and Bobby Roode; and Kevin Owens attempting to hide from Braun Strowman after The Monster Among Men trapped Owens inside of a portable toilet last week.

Owens, wanting again to hide from Strowman, decided to spend Raw camping out in Angles office as he considered it the safest place to be. Angle eventually summoned Strowman however to announce that both men will be facing off against each other at Extreme Rules in a Steel Cage Match.