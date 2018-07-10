Home / Entertainment News / TV

CBS sets fall premiere dates for 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Young Sheldon' and more

By Annie Martin   |  July 10, 2018 at 12:01 PM
July 10 (UPI) -- CBS announced fall premiere dates for The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and other series Monday.

The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, NCIS, Survivor and more will return in September, with new seasons of Criminal Minds and Madam Secretary to premiere in October.

Popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory will debut its 12th season Monday, Sept. 24 and move to its regular time slot the next Tuesday. The series stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar.

Young Sheldon, a spinoff prequel to The Big Bang Theory, will also return Sept. 24 before moving to Tuesdays. The show stars Iain Armitage as a young version of Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper.

CBS' fall lineup also includes a reboot of Magnum P.I. and a revival of Murphy Brown. The full premiere date schedule is as follows:

Sept. 24
8 p.m. ET The Big Bang Theory
8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon
9 p.m. Magnum P.I.
10 p.m. Bull

Sept. 25
8 p.m. NCIS
9 p.m. FBI
10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

Sept. 26
8 p.m. Survivor

Sept. 27
9 p.m. Mom
9:30 p.m. Murphy Brown
10 p.m. S.W.A.T.

Sept. 28
8 p.m. MacGyver
9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0
10 p.m. Blue Bloods

Sept. 29
9 p.m. 48 Hours

Sept. 30
7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m. God Friended Me
9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

Oct. 1
8 p.m. The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m. {Happy Together}

Oct. 3
9 p.m. SEAL Team
10 p.m. Criminal Minds

Oct. 7
10 p.m. Madam Secretary

