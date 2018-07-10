CBS sets fall premiere dates for 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Young Sheldon' and more

July 10 (UPI) -- CBS announced fall premiere dates for The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and other series Monday.

The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, NCIS, Survivor and more will return in September, with new seasons of Criminal Minds and Madam Secretary to premiere in October.

Popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory will debut its 12th season Monday, Sept. 24 and move to its regular time slot the next Tuesday. The series stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar.

Young Sheldon, a spinoff prequel to The Big Bang Theory, will also return Sept. 24 before moving to Tuesdays. The show stars Iain Armitage as a young version of Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper.

CBS' fall lineup also includes a reboot of Magnum P.I. and a revival of Murphy Brown. The full premiere date schedule is as follows:

Sept. 24

8 p.m. ET The Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon

9 p.m. Magnum P.I.

10 p.m. Bull



Sept. 25

8 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m. FBI

10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans



Sept. 26

8 p.m. Survivor



Sept. 27

9 p.m. Mom

9:30 p.m. Murphy Brown

10 p.m. S.W.A.T.



Sept. 28

8 p.m. MacGyver

9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0

10 p.m. Blue Bloods



Sept. 29

9 p.m. 48 Hours



Sept. 30

7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m. God Friended Me

9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles



Oct. 1

8 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. {Happy Together}



Oct. 3

9 p.m. SEAL Team

10 p.m. Criminal Minds



Oct. 7

10 p.m. Madam Secretary

