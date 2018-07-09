Showtime teases new Sacha Baron Cohen series

July 9 (UPI) -- Cable television network Showtime shared on social media Monday a 30-second teaser for British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's upcoming series.

"You know Ali G, Bruno, Borat," the video said, referencing the fictional television personalities Cohen has used in the past to ambush unsuspecting interview subjects. "This summer, Sacha Baron Cohen returns in a new series as you have never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever seen him before."

His new character is not introduced in the clip. However, viewers will get to meet him Sunday when his half-hour show Who is America? debuts. Cohen wrote and directed, as well as stars in it.

The seven-episode series was filmed over the past year and includes interviews with people who have diverse political and cultural backgrounds, a news release said.

"Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness," Showtime Networks President and CEO David Nevins said in a statement. "He is the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of 'gotcha' moments. Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics. Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it's going to be fascinating to watch what happens when Who is America? is released on the world."

A video posted without explanation to Cohen's Twitter account Sunday said, "Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming a new show for a year ..."

A voice also can be heard saying, "Dick Cheney, is it possible to sign my waterboard kit?"

Cheney is then seen signing what appears to be an empty milk container, smiling and saying: "Sure. That's a first."

"Coming soon," the clip said.