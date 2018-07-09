Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares video from his city hall wedding

July 9 (UPI) -- Maksim Chmerkovskiy is giving fans a glimpse of his city hall wedding to Peta Murgatroyd.

The 38-year-old professional dancer shared a clip from his private nuptials to Murgatroyd on their first wedding anniversary Sunday.

The video shows Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd saying their "I dos" in front of a small and select group of people. Chmerkovskiy said in the caption that they quietly tied the knot prior to their 300-person wedding last year.

"This was one of the most exciting days of my life! Everything felt very festive, I couldn't take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was as if New York City herself was marrying us," the star recalled.

"I can't believe it's been a year. I still can't believe you chose me. I can't believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love. I love you @petamurgatroyd," he said. "Happy anniversary baby. #FavoritePersonEver."

Murgatroyd shared a photo from the day on her own account.

"Today I married the man I fell in love with so many years ago. I knew he was the one. There was something so electric between us that people will still tell me about to this day," the 31-year-old dancer wrote.

"I love you @maksimc, this has been an incredible, outrageous year for us! I pray we are this happy for the rest of our lives. You're everything I knew you were. #HappyAnniversary #ToUs," she added.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd met as pros on the ABC reality competition Dancing with the Stars. The couple married at Oheka Castle in New York in July 2017 after welcoming their first child, son Shai Aleksander, that January.