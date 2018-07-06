Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Outlander' Season 4 wraps production

By Karen Butler  |  July 6, 2018 at 7:22 AM
July 6 (UPI) -- Caitriona Balfe said filming is complete on Season 4 of her romantic drama, Outlander.

"And that's it ... Season 4 is wrapped. What a journey. Thanks to our incredibly hard working crew, cast members and all our writers, directors and producers and everyone who makes this show happen ... And now #disconap," the actress tweeted Thursday.

"It's all about family this season, relationships and discovery (including new worlds!)" co-star Sam Heughan wrote in his own post.

In another tweet, he said: "THATS A WRAP!!!!!!! Thank you to all our hard, hard working cast and crew, unbelievable work, hard graft and good humour. Appreciate you all. Now PARTY!!"

Starz's small-screen adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's fantasy novels stars Balfe as married, World War II nurse-turned-surgeon Claire and Sam Heughan as 18th-century, Scottish Highland warrior and printer Jamie. They meet and fall in love after Claire is magically transported through a time portal. Their adventures have, thus far, taken them to France, the Caribbean and the American colonies.

The show has already been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons. Season 4 is to debut in November.

