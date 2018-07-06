Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Castlevania' Season 2 set for Oct. 26 Netflix premiere

By Karen Butler  |  July 6, 2018 at 8:13 AM
July 6 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the animated series Castlevania is to begin streaming on Netflix Oct. 26.

"Castlevania, inspired by the classic videogame series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself," a synopsis said. "Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council."

The second season will be comprised of eight episodes. Its voice cast includes Richard Armitage, James Callis and Graham McTavish. Warren Ellis is its lead writer/executive producer.

