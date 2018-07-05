Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie at Disneyland

July 5 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez reunited with David Henrie on the Fourth of July.

The 25-year-old singer and actress enjoyed a "family" trip to Disneyland with her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star and another friend.

Gomez shared a series of photos with Henrie on Instagram that showed the pair eating popcorn on a staircase. She referred to herself and Henrie as "brudder & sissy" in one of the captions.

"Family vacation vibes," the star captioned another picture.

Brudder & sissy A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT

Gomez also posted a slideshow of photos that showed her with a friend and her son. Gomez wore a shirt reading "Tia Mouse," or "Aunt Mouse," in the snapshot.

"Hope everyone had a great 4th of July! Spent mine with some of my favorite people @disney," she wrote.

Gomez and Henrie played siblings Alex and Justin Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, which had a four-season run on Disney Channel. Gomez said in an interview with The Morning Mash Up in June 2017 that she'd be open to a reunion.

"I wish! I hope," the actress said. "I feel like they give us the boot. They're like, you're too old for us at this point."

"It was such a great part of my life, one of the proudest moments of my life, being part of that crew and those people. There's nothing that makes me happier than being with those people," she added.