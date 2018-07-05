Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunites with Jen Harley on Fourth of July

July 5 (UPI) -- Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had a friendly reunion with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley on the Fourth of July.

The 32-year-old television personality spent time with Harley in New Jersey following her arrest last week for domestic battery.

Ortiz-Magro shared a photo on Instagram Stories of himself with Harley. The picture shows Harley with her arm around Ortiz-Magro as they pose for the camera.

"Happy Independence Day," Ortiz-Magro captioned the post.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley split in April after welcoming daughter Ariana Sky. The pair have clashed on social media and in person since, including an incident where Harley allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car.

The Clark County District Attorney's office said Tuesday to TMZ that Harley won't face domestic violence charges due to "insufficient evidence." The case will officially be dropped in court later this month.

Ortiz-Magro is known for starring on the MTV series Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The shows co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese.