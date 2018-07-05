Jon Gosselin spends Fourth of July with daughter Hannah

July 5 (UPI) -- Jon Gosselin celebrated the Fourth of July with his daughter Hannah.

The 41-year-old television personality and DJ shared a new photo with Hannah, one of his sextuplets with ex-wife and Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin, on the holiday Wednesday.

The picture shows Gosselin and Hannah smiling for the camera with an American flag in the background. The snapshot was taken in West Reading, Pa.

"Happy 4th of July!!!" Gosselin captioned the post, adding a flag emoji.

Happy 4th of July!!! 🇺🇸 A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Hannah also posted a picture with her dad on Instagram.

"Happy Fourth of July," she wrote.

Happy Fourth of July🇺🇸 A post shared by Hannah Gosselin (@itsmehjg) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:36am PDT

Gosselin is parent to 17-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 14-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Joel and Leah with Kate. He celebrated girlfriend Colleen Conrad's birthday with Hannah in June.

"Happy Birthday Colleen!!! Great dinner last night with Colleen, Hannah, Nonna and Dude!!!" the star captioned a photo at the time.

Gosselin and Kate split in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. Gosselin said in an interview with The Steve Harvey Show in 2016 that he rarely sees all of his kids at once.

"I haven't seen all my kids together in about three years," the star said. "I only get what I get ... whoever comes down the driveway, that's who I get."

"I'm not privy to any information," he added of his relationship with Kate. "There's no co-parenting. She parents, I parent. I would love to co-parent, but at this point in time, I don't see it happening."