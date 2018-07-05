'House of Cards': Robin Wright gives Fourth of July message

July 5 (UPI) -- Robin Wright delivers a Fourth of July message while sitting on a throne in a new teaser for the sixth and final season of Netflix's House of Cards.

"Happy Independence Day, to me," Wright says as President Claire Underwood in the clip posted Wednesday on Twitter that also includes the phrase "#MyTurn."

Season 6 of House of Cards will not feature former series star Kevin Spacey who will be written out of the show after facing a number of sexual misconduct allegations. Spacey's character Frank Underwood, was last seen at the end of Season 5 resigning as President, placing Claire in charge.

The new season will run for eight episodes and arrive on Netflix in the fall.

Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver are set to star along with newcomers Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern.