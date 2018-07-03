WWE Raw: Strowman traps Owens, Reigns competes twice

July 3 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns competed in two Tag Team Matches on Raw Monday as the Big Dog looked to settle the score with Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and The Revival.

Reigns first teamed up with his former Shield partner Seth Rollins to take on Ziggler and McIntyre following the events of last week when Reigns saved Rollins from a vicious beatdown by Ziggler and McIntyre.

Ziggler, who had recently defeated Rollins to become the new Intercontinental Champion, and his enforcer, McIntyre, brought the fight to the Shield brothers and at one point were able to keep The Kingslayer away from tagging in Reigns.

Reigns, following a small rally from Rollins, was desperate to be tagged in to perhaps finish the match before The Revival rushed down to the ring and started attacking Reigns, ending the bout in a disqualification. The Revival, consisting of members Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, Ziggler and McIntyre, then assauled their rivals, leaving Reigns in worst shape for his match later on.

A depleted Reigns then teamed up with Bobby Lashley for a rematch against The Revival that Reigns was allowed to begin. Reigns, despite being less than one hundred percent, wanted to prove a point to Lashley and refused to tag his partner in.

The Revival took advantage of the situation and punished Reigns throughout, focusing on his injured ribs. As a frustrated Lashley looked on from the apron, The Revival decided to throw rules out the window and were disqualified as they double-teamed Reigns. Lashley left the arena as The Revival delivered a Shatter Machine to Reigns followed by a Frog Splash.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle then sanctioned a match for Reigns to take on Lashley on Extreme Rules on July 15. The event will also feature Ziggler defending his Intercontinental Championship against Rollins in a 30-minute Iron Man Match.

In the main event, Braun Strowman was placed in a match against Kevin Owens despite Owens' best attempts to avoid The Monster Among Men which included showing up to Raw late and attempting to bribe Angle with tickets to a Shania Twain concert.

Owens, wanting nothing to do with Strowman, decided to run away once the match started, giving Mr. Monster in the Bank a count-out victory. Strowman was then in hot-pursuit of Owens who out in the parking lot, chose to hide inside a portable toilet.

Strowman, once he realized that Owens was inside the portable toilet, trapped him inside using tape and then dragged the unit back into the arena. Strowman then placed the portable toilet on the edge of the entrance ramp before he charged right into it, sending Owens crashing to the ground.

Owens was helped out of the portable toilet by WWE medical staff and was covered in the unit's blue liquid as Strowman celebrated with the crowd.

Other moments from Raw included Curtis Axel defeating Raw Tag Team Champion Woken Matt Hardy; The Authors of Pain defeating Titus Worldwide; Baron Corbin and Finn Balor coming to blows after Corbin demanded an apology; Ember Moon defeating Liv Morgan; Mojo Rawley fighting with No Way Jose; Nia Jax defeating Mickie James; and Sasha Banks and Bayley attending a therapy session together.

Banks and Bayley were treated by Dr. Shelby, the same doctor who famously brought together the recently reunited Daniel Bryan and Kane after helping them through their anger issues. Dr. Shelby, tasked with helping Banks and Bayley get along, had the women act as each other as part of an exercise known as Honesty Theater.

Dr. Shelby lost his own temper, however, as Banks and Bayley continued to argue, forcing the doctor to physically get between the former best friends.