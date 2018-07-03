'Mixtape' with Jenna Dewan picked up at Netflix

July 3 (UPI) -- New musical drama Mixtape is getting a series order at Netflix.

The streaming company announced in a press release Monday that it picked up the show, starring Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez and Jahmil French, for a 10-episode first season.

Fox previously passed over Mixtape in the spring. The series follows "the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people" in Los Angeles.

Joshua Safran, a former executive producer on Gossip Girl and Smash, will write the show. He will also executive produce with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug.

"It has been hard to keep this secret! How lucky to have something so unlikely as this happen. Never in my wildest dreams... (Also: There is nothing quite like making a episodic musical. I have missed it so much.)," Safran tweeted Monday.

Dewan's previous TV roles include Freya Beauchamp on Witches of East End and Lucy Lane on Supergirl. She is also known for the movie Step Up, which co-starred her now-ex Channing Tatum.