Luann de Lesseps 'grateful' after 6 months of sobriety

July 3 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps was feeling grateful on the six-month anniversary of her sobriety.

The 53-year-old television personality celebrated the milestone Monday by spending time with her ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and their two children, daughter Victoria and son Noel.

De Lesseps posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Alexandre in New York. The pair split in 2009 after 16 years of marriage.

"Greatest reunion ever! Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count," De Lesseps wrote. "Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess."

De Lesseps returned from rehab in January after seeking treatment for alcohol abuse. She had checked into a facility in December after she was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer.

The Real Housewives of New York star said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April that she's a sober and "happier" person since her arrest.

"[I] was definitely self-medicating," De Lesseps said. "I was using alcohol to numb myself, and now that I'm aware of that, I don't foresee that I am going to have this problem again."

"Right now, I'm just not drinking because I feel so much happier without it," she added.

The Real Housewives of New York is in the midst of a 10th season on Bravo. The series co-stars Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.