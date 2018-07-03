Chris Pine uncovers a dark mystery in first 'I Am the Night' trailer

July 3 (UPI) -- Chris Pine searches for the truth alongside India Eisley in the first trailer in TNT's upcoming limited crime drama series from filmmaker Patty Jenkins, I Am the Night.

The clip, released Monday, follows Eisley as Fauna Hodel, a young woman who begins to investigate her past after learning that she was given away at birth. After teaming up with Pine, who portrays former-Marine-turned-reporter Jay Singletary, the duo start to uncover a dark conspiracy involving infamous Hollywood gynecologist Dr. George Hodel.

"Some stories don't want to be told. Some stories will eat you alive," a voiceover exclaims.

I Am the Night is inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel, who investigated the doctor, a man involved in the killing of Elizabeth Short in 1947.

I Am the Night is set to premiere sometime in 2019 on TNT. Pine is also set to serve as an executive producer alongside Jenkins, who is directing.

Jenkins previously worked with Pine on 2017's Wonder Woman. The pair are reuniting for the film's sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.