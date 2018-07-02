Abby Lee Miller 'on the mend' after second surgery

July 2 (UPI) -- Abby Lee Miller says she's "on the mend" after undergoing a second surgery.

The 51-year-old television personality gave an update in an Instagram post Saturday after getting 52 staples in her back following an operation.

"After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend. I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too!" Miller captioned a photo of her stitches and scars.

"I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together! #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms," she added.

The former Dance Moms star was preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of cancer, after having emergency spine surgery in April. She underwent another procedure in June.

"I'm in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok," Miller said at the time. "Please keep me in your prayers. I'm grateful for all the well wishes!"

Miller said Friday on Twitter that she had "been on chemo for 6 days" at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. She shaved her head last week amid her chemotherapy treatments.