'American Gods' Season 2 to premiere in 2019

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 30, 2018 at 1:12 PM
April 30 (UPI) -- American Gods will return for a second season in 2019.

Neil Gaiman said in a behind-the-scenes video Monday that the fantasy series has started production on a darker, more dangerous season. American Gods is based on Gaiman's novel of the same name.

The video shows Gaiman and the American Gods cast filming at the House on the Rock in Spring Green, Wisc. The show airs on Starz in the U.S. and streams on Amazon Prime Video outside the U.S.

"Hello, I'm Neil Gaiman," Gaiman says in the clip. "I'm at the House on the Rock. American Gods is coming back for a new season and we have just started production. Things are going to get darker, things are going to get more dangerous."

Gaiman also posted a photo of himself with Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane, who play Shadow Moon and Mr. Wednesday, and other cast members.

"Me? What am I doing? Oh, just hanging out with gods and mortals at the House on the Rock," the author captioned the picture on Twitter.

American Gods was renewed for a second season in May 2017. The series co-stars Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Bruce Langley, Yetide Badaki and Pablo Schreiber.

