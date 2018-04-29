'Days of Our Lives' wins big at the Daytime Emmy Awards

April 29 (UPI) -- Days of Our Lives was named Outstanding Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony in California Sunday.

The soap opera also picked up the prizes for Outstanding Drama Team and Writing Team, while its stars Greg Vaughan and James Reynolds won for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Lead Actor in a Drama respectively.

The Young and the Restless co-stars Camryn Grimes and Eileen Davidson scored the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting and Lead Actress in a Drama.

General Hospital cast member Chloe Lanier took home the statuette for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama and Vernee Watson earned the accolade for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama.

Rome Trumain received the prize for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama for his work on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Dr. Oz Show won for Outstanding Talk Show Informative; Steve Harvey was honored as Outstanding Talk Show Host Informative for his show Steve Harvey; and Good Morning America was voted Outstanding Morning Program.

The Talk was deemed Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment and The Real panelists Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley shared the title of Outstanding Talk Show Host Entertainment.

The Outstanding Culinary Host Emmy went to Lidia Bastianich for Lidia's Kitchen and Wayne Brady was recognized as Outstanding Game Show Host for Let's Make a Deal.

The Price is Right won for Outstanding Game Show; Judge Mathis for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program; and A Chef's Life for Outstanding Culinary Program.

Hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood, the gala was livestreamed online from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Presenters included Marie Osmond, Jane Pauley, Loretta Swit, Jamie Farr, Tom Bergeron, Peter Marshall, Larry King, Chris Harrison, Nancy O'Dell, Kevin Frazier, Valerie Bertinelli, Julie Chen, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Adrienne Houghton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Gaby Natale, Mark Steines, Debbie Matenopoulos, A.J. Gibson, Vivica A. Fox, Martha Byrne, Elizabeth Hubbard, Gloria Allred, Brandon McMillan, Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron.