Kevin Bacon says Syfy passed on 'Tremors' pilot

April 28 (UPI) -- A planned Tremors television series is no longer in the works at Syfy, actor-producer Kevin Bacon announced via Instagram Saturday.

"Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality," Bacon wrote. "Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!"

Bacon, 59, appeared in the original 1990 Tremors creature feature, which was followed by four direct-to-video sequels and a short-lived television series. The re-booted show would have picked up 25 years after the first film, with Bacon once again playing Valentine McKee, the hero who must protect the town of Perfection, Nev. from giant, killer worms.