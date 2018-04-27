Home / Entertainment News / TV

'SNL' stars Colin Jost and Michael Che to host the Emmys

Surprise appearances by other cast members from the sketch-comedy show are also expected, NBC said.
By Karen Butler  |  April 27, 2018 at 7:00 AM
April 27 (UPI) -- Colin Jost and Michael Che, Saturday Night Live head writers and the anchors for its "Weekend Update" segment, are to co-host the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony.

The Television Academy's gala will honor excellence on the small screen for 2017-18. It is to air on NBC Sept. 17.

"We're proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that's a real fact," Jost and Che said in a joint statement Thursday.

"NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year's Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver's seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time," added Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment.

The Late Show star Stephen Colbert presided over the 2017 Emmys when the event was broadcast on CBS.

