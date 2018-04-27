'Avengers' cast tour Los Angeles with James Corden on 'Late Late Show'

April 27 (UPI) -- The cast of Avengers: Infinity War joined James Corden to tour Los Angeles on a bus Thursday on The Late Late Show.

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Paul Bettany (Vision), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Sebastian Stan (Winter Solider), Winston Duke (M'Baku) and Josh Brolin (Thanos) took part in the skit.

The tour involved the late night host creating a star tour around Los Angeles to show celebrities how regular people live including having to wait in line at a resturant and where they go to get coffee.

The tour bus, outfitted with Corden's likeness, also took the Avengers crew to a local comic book store where they surprised Marvel fans and signed comic books featuring the characters they portray on-screen. The cast then came together to sing a parody version of "We Are the World" retitled "We Are Avengers" that included comedic lyrics about saving the world and protecting their pretty faces.

As the tour came to an end, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) stopped by thinking that the journey had just begun. An end credits scene was then shown featuring Corden carelessly throwing away an Infinity Stone from the new Avengers film as he cleaned the bus.

Avengers: Infinity War was released in theaters on Friday.

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), also appeared on The Late Late Show and discussed how his character Bruce Banner will be confronting his monstrous alter-ego, the Hulk, in the film.