Alexis Bledel says 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3' was pitched

April 27 (UPI) -- Alexis Bledel announced on The Tonight Show that the cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants got together to pitch a third movie in the series.

"We don't get to see each other a lot because everybody has work and family and everything but when everybody's in town, we do. And we just pitched a third movie," the actress told host Jimmy Fallon after being asked if she still sees her fellow cast mates from the film series.

"I hope it comes together," she continued. "It would be so great."

Bledel starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005 alongside Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn. A sequel was released in 2008.

Lively also expressed her interest in returning to the series while attending CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "I think it could really happen," she said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

"I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made," Lively continued. "Deadpool is all thanks to the fans. So I'm saying we'll do it."