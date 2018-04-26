Nickelodeon rebooting game show 'Double Dare'

April 26 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced a reboot of game show Double Dare that will premiere with 40 new episodes starting this summer.

Double Dare, which originally aired on Nickelodeon from 1986 to 1993, featured Marc Summers as host and involved two teams competing against each other by answering trivia questions and taking part in messy physical challenges that used the network's signature slime and food items.

The team with the highest score at the end would then be allowed to go through an obstacle course that involved a a human hamster wheel and a gigantic mouth among other obstacles. The new Double Dare will feature the physical challenges, obstacle course and appearances from celebrities.

Nickelodeon posted on Twitter a retrospective on the game show that featured select moments from the show's original run.

"Double Dare was the show for a particular generation," Summers said in a statement. "For the kids of the '80s and '90s, they laughed and learned, and got messy in the process. Thirty years later, I believe it's still the gold standard."

Nickelodeon brought back Double Dare for a live edition of the game at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2016. The show was briefly revived in 2000 as Double Dare 2000.