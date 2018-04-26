Home / Entertainment News / TV

Lori Loughlin congratulates John Stamos on son's birth

By Annie Martin   |  April 26, 2018 at 11:29 AM
April 26 (UPI) -- Lori Loughlin congratulated new dad John Stamos on his son's birth.

The 53-year-old actress sent her Fuller House co-star a sweet video Wednesday after Stamos welcomed son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh.

The clip shows Loughlin and several pals, including singer Trisha Paytas, teasing Stamos and offering their congratulations.

"Hey. Hey! Mr. Stamos," Loughlin says. "We all want to come and meet Billy, but see you're home with a newborn baby and I'm hanging out with the cool crowd."

Stamos shared the video on his Instagram account.

"Can't wait for Billy to meet his great, great, great Aunt Becky and clan. XOXOX @loril @daviddobrik @oliviajade @bella and especially @trishapaytas," the 54-year-old actor captioned the post.

McHugh gave birth to Billy on April 10. Stamos teared up about fatherhood in an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest last week, saying parenthood has been a "beautiful" experience thus far.

"It's so beautiful having a baby. You have to do it, Ryan!" the star told host Ryan Seacrest.

"People are probably sick of me saying I've always wanted a kid, but you know, it just happened," he said. "I guess I was waiting for the perfect wife, which I have."

Loughlin and Stamos are known for playing Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse on Full House and its sequel spinoff, Fuller House. Fuller House was renewed for a fourth season on Netflix in January.

