Kim Zolciak's ex-girlfriend Tracy Young calls her 'homophobic'

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 26, 2018 at 10:58 AM
April 26 (UPI) -- Kim Zolciak's ex-girlfriend Tracy Young says the television personality is "homophobic."

Young, a DJ and music producer, slammed Zolciak in an interview with Page Six published Wednesday after her relationship with the 39-year-old reality star was brought up during Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion.

"She's a liar, because she denied what went on and the reunion brought it all back up," Young said, referencing how Zolciak's co-star Kandi Burruss discussed Zolciak and Young dating.

"Kim and I were in a relationship for about eight months," the DJ added. "She said she wanted to marry me. She asked me to have a baby with her."

Zolciak had dismissed her relationship with Young in a blog post in 2010, calling the DJ a "liar" and a "fame obsessed coat tail rider." Young called out Zolciak in tweets Monday after the reunion aired Sunday on Bravo.

"FYI...as per #RHOAReunion...I'm a receiver! @Kandi @NeNeLeakes @Andy," the DJ wrote. "Apparently @Kimzolciak has blocked me so please relay the message. #KimZolciakbiermannissuchaliar."

"She's HOMOPHOBIC!" she added.

Zolciak married NFL player Kroy Biermann in November 2011. She shares four children, Kroy, Kash, Kaia and Kane, with Biermann, and is also mom to daughters Brielle and Ariana.

Topics: Kim Zolciak
