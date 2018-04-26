Disney announces new animated 'Star Wars' series 'Resistance'

April 26 (UPI) -- Disney announced that production started on a new animated Star Wars series titled Resistance that will air on Disney Channel starting in the fall.

The series, which will feature an anime-inspired art style, is created by Lucasfilm animation veteran Dave Filoni who previously helped create animated programs Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

Resistance will take place before the events of the 2015 film The Force Awakens, following a young pilot named Kazuda Xiono who is tasked by the Resistance to spy on the growing First Order.

It will feature film stars Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie reprising their roles as Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, respectively. Droid BB-8 will also be featured.

Disney released a logo for Resistance on Twitter that featured BB-8 and a yellow spaceship.

Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community) and Rachel Butera (Tammy's Tiny Tea Time) make up the rest of the voice cast.

"The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots," Filoni said in a statement. "My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that's been a big influence on me. There's a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time."

Resistance is the latest Star Wars television series in development following the announcement that filmmaker and actor Jon Favreau is writing and executive producing a live-action Star Wars TV program that will appear on Disney's upcoming streaming service.