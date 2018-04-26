Home / Entertainment News / TV

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham buy home together: 'Another huge step'

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 26, 2018 at 11:51 AM
April 26 (UPI) -- Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and Lauren Burnham have taken "another huge step" by buying a home together.

The 36-year-old Bachelor star and 26-year-old Season 22 runner-up said in an interview with Us Weekly that they "can't wait" to move into their first house as a couple.

"Buying a house is obviously another huge step in our relationship and we are excited to really make this our home," Luyendyk said of the 2,607 square foot home in Phoenix, Ariz.

"It was built this year and we can't wait to move in!" he added.

Luyendyk helped move Burnham to Arizona in March following their engagement. He proposed to Burnham on the "After the Final Rose" special after ending his engagement to Season 22 winner Becca Kufrin on the season finale.

"Arizona has been a really easy adjustment for me as I've moved around my whole life," Burnham said of her new home. "It has been fun exploring the area and Arie is a really good tour guide, so that helps."

Burnham also shared news about the house in a tweet Wednesday, writing, "Big news for us! Excited to share with you guys!" Bachelor host Chris Harrison was among those to congratulate the couple online.

"So excited for these two! #thebachleor," Harrison wrote on Twitter.

