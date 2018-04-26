Home / Entertainment News / TV

Ariana Grande to take over 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 26, 2018 at 10:27 AM
April 26 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande will join Jimmy Fallon on May 1 for a full hour on The Tonight Show, where she will perform her new single, "No Tears Left to Cry."

Fallon announced Grande's late-night takeover Wednesday on Instagram by posting a video of himself singing a parody version of "No Tears Left to Cry" that included lyrics about the the singer's upcoming appearance.

"Tuesday, May 1st, @arianagrande is here for the whole show! Talk, sketches, and a few surprises!! Plus, the broadcast debut of her new single "No Tears Left To Cry" #ArianaOnFallon," Fallon wrote.

"No Tears Left to Cry" is Grande's first single following the Manchester terrorist attack that took place at one of her concerts in May 2017. A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured others at the show in Great Britain.

Grande was previously on a months-long Twitter hiatus that started on New Year's Eve. The pop star returned to social media to announce the release of "No Tears Left to Cry" in April.

Grande is the latest singer to take over The Tonight Show after Cardi B co-hosted the program in April.

